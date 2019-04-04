Kids hurt after bus driver slams on brakes to avoid truck in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Children were aboard a school bus when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting a truck in Spring Valley, authorities said.

A truck pulled out in front of the bus on Helix Street, just east of Bancroft Drive, at 7:15 a.m., a San Miguel Fire Department captain said. The driver put on the brakes and avoided hitting the truck, but it caused the passengers to hit the seats in front of them.

Four of the nine Highland Elementary School students complained of pain, the captain said. One of the kids was picked up by a parent and the other three were taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital to be treated for “bumps and bruises.”

#developing #springvalley – 3 students taken to hospital for complaints of pain after bus driver swerves & slams on breaks to avoid truck pulling out of apt complex. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/OyrKRK8ZGi — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) April 4, 2019

The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District officials notified all of the parents of the students involved.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating the incident.

The road was temporarily closed during the morning commute.