Flatbed truck flips in East County freeway crash

Posted 11:06 AM, April 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:27AM, April 4, 2019

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A flatbed truck flipped on its side on the freeway in Lemon Grove late Thursday morning.

The truck was one of three vehicles involved in the crash around 10:30 a.m. on northbound State Route 125 near State Route 94. Only one lane was open in the area and traffic was snarled back to Jamacha Road.

A big rig and a sedan involved in the crash were also left in the roadway, with a tow truck moving the sedan out of traffic by about 11:15 a.m. The semi was moved from the middle lanes to the shoulder a short time later.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

