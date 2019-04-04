DA: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - The man suspected of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to charges during his arraignment.

Eric Holder was charged with a single count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessions of a firearm by felon, according to a news release from the DA's office. The complaint also alleges he used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon following a tip from the general public, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Holder is accused of fatally shooting the Grammy-award winning artist outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, LAPD officials said.

Hussle, 33, died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the L.A. County coroner's office.

Two others were wounded in the incident.

The following day, police identified Holder as the suspect in the slaying, indicating he had been involved with a personal dispute with Hussle.

Hours after LAPD Chief Michel Moore urged the suspect to surrender, he was captured in Bellflower.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said he called 911 after noticing a man screaming and acting strange.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and detained the man until LAPD homicide detectives responded and positively identified him as Holder, police said.

The suspect was then booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail, inmate records showed.

Holder faces up to life in prison if convicted on all charges, according to prosecutors.