Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, Calif. -- A California man was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw from a hardware store, but where he hid the tool may make you cross your legs.

Security footage shows the man sliding the chainsaw down the front of his pants.

The man apparently hid the motor underneath his jacket, but the bulge of the tool is still clearly visible around his abdomen.

The hardware store's owner said the thief drove away in a pickup truck. Police are still searching for him.