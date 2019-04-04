Bomb threat prompts evacuations in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A telephoned bomb threat to a grocery store at a Lakeside shopping center Thursday morning prompted an hourlong evacuation of the center, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:50 a.m. from an employee at the Smart & Final store on Camino Canada, reporting that someone had just called and threatened to bomb the store, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Christopher May said.

Deputies evacuated the store and surrounding businesses in the shopping center while they investigated the threat. A search yielded nothing suspicious, and everyone was allowed to return to the businesses by 9:50 a.m., May said.

#TrafficAlert Be aware of increased law enforcement activity near Los Coches Road and Camino Canada in unincorporated El Cajon. Please avoid the area until further notice. @SDSheriff @SDSOLakeside thank you for your cooperation during this incident. pic.twitter.com/aYBusMvExD — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 4, 2019

This story is developing.