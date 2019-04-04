Police chase ends with violent crash, driver in custody

LOS ANGELES — A work truck smashed into the side of an SUV in Pasadena Thursday afternoon as the truck driver tried to escape police.

The chase started shortly before 5 p.m. in northeast Los Angeles, ending with the violent collision in Pasadena. The truck driver stepped out of the vehicle after the crash and surrendered to police.

Firefighters rushed to help the SUV driver, working methodically to cut away wreckage from the badly damaged driver-side doors with tools. The woman was eventually freed, and medics placed her on a stabilizing board and moved her to an ambulance around 5:40 p.m.

During the chase, the truck weaved through dense traffic and hopped on freeways as the driver made their through the San Gabriel Valley, KTLA reports. The driver moved at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road at times.

After alternating between highways and side streets, the driver exited the freeway in South Pasadena, where narrow streets were full of evening commuters. Minutes later, the driver slammed into the SUV as the suspect sped through an intersection.

Officials did not immediately release information about the driver — who appeared to be a middle-aged man — or what started the chase. He was seen with his head wrapped in bandages being interviewed by medics on a curb as police stood nearby. The man was in handcuffs as he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.