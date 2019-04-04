Ahead of Trump’s visit to Calexico, its residents still worry about threat of border shutdown

CALEXICO, Calif. — President Donald Trump may be backing down on threats to shut down border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico completely, but people in Calexico are still worried ahead of his Friday visit.

“We have family on both sides. Right here, 95 percent of the population is Hispanic or Latin American, so it is part of our culture to be crossing every single day, all day,” said Aileen Sanchez.

Instead of a total shutdown, the president is now turning to potential tariffs on Mexico’s auto industry. Still, people believe the economy would suffer — especially in border towns.

Thursday afternoon, the hustle and bustle around the Calexico Port of Entry was apparent. Plenty of out-of-town visitors could also be seen, just hours ahead of Trump’s arrival.

The president will be touring a 2.25-mile stretch of newly replaced border wall, much like the one in place in San Ysidro. It features steel posts and sits about 30-feet high.

Locals tell FOX 5 when the old wall came down, a piece of it was made into a small monument at a city park.

“It’s a sign of, we could say, endurance that we are going to be here and we are still a part of Mexican-American culture. A wall is not going to change anything,” Sanchez said.

During a time when officials are calling the immigration system overwhelmed and at crisis level, Trump will also meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the border city.