Woman settles oral herpes lawsuit with Sephora

LOS ANGELES – A Glendale woman who alleged she contracted a herpes-related lip cold sore from a lipstick sample at Sephora in Hollywood in 2015 reached a settlement with the makeup giant.

Robert Krasney, an attorney for plaintiff Elena Davoyan, filed a notice of settlement Tuesday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher Lui. No terms were revealed.

Davoyan sued in October 2017, saying she tested a lipstick sample at Sephora’s store at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue on Oct. 29, 2015, and subsequently acquired the oral herpes virus.

Davoyan never had herpes or cold sores prior to visiting the store, the suit stated.

Sephora’s business plan is to get people into its stores so that they will sample and buy products, according to the suit, which further alleges the company should have known the risk of offering samples that are in common use by more than one customer.

Other lipstick distribution companies have mini-samplers with only one fresh sampler per customer, the suit states.

Sephora released a statement shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

“The health and safety of our clients is our foremost priority,” the statement read. “We take product hygiene very seriously and we are dedicated to following best practices in our stores.”