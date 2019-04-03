Victim recounts armed robbery at Mission Valley apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In the past two weeks, at least two robberies and a carjacking have taken place in the Mission Valley area and a victim from one of those crimes is sharing his horrifying experience.

San Diego Crime Stoppers released video that shows the moments before and after an armed robbery at a new luxury apartment complex in the 5000 block of Camino Del Arroyo.

One of the victims said ever since that day, he has been living in fear. For that reason, he asked FOX 5 not to identify him.

“I remember the whole entire thing," he said. "I’m just trying to get over it as fast as I can. It was a really bad experience."

The man said he and his girlfriend were in the parking garage when three men caught them off guard.

“They said in Spanish, 'give me everything you have or I’ll shoot you,'” the man said.

He recalls seeing at least two guns pointed at him.

“When I saw the guns, I saw it was serious and then I was like, OK, just take everything I have,” the man said.

The man said since he had nothing of value on him, they took off with his girlfriend's purse and suitcase. Inside was a laptop, expensive clothes and sentimental jewelry handed down from family members.

“She was traveling from a different country for vacation and that ruined her entire vacation,” the man said.

According to police, the men possibly took off in a white, early 2000s Hyundai Sonata or Kia Optima.

Days after they were robbed, police said a woman was carjacked in the Fashion Valley Mall parking lot, and most recently a man said he was robbed by two men with a shotgun in a parking lot off Hazard Center Drive.