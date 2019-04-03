SeaWorld returns 13 rescued sea lions to ocean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- SeaWorld's rescue team returned 13 rehabilitated sea lions to the ocean Wednesday, a day after rescuing an injured pup from a rock ledge in Ocean Beach.

Rescue Team members said the 10-month-old male sea lion found Tuesday had a two-inch gash on one of his flippers. Antibiotics were administered to the pup. He is expected to receive six to eight weeks of care before the team releases him back into the wild.

Since the start of the year, the team has rescued more than 80 marine mammals and more than 75 birds.

"Makes us feel great when we're able to do something like this," said SeaWorld Rescue Team member Eric Otjen. "We oftentimes get these little sea lions, super small, really dehydrated, emaciated, really skinny and we're able to rehabilitate them successfully, get a lot of weight on them, get them back out into the wild. We give them all the tools they need to succeed and a second chance at life."

SeaWorld San Diego's Rescue Team has saved and rehabilitated more than 20,000 animals since the park's founding in 1964. The theme park chain's three locations in San Diego, Orlando and San Antonio have rescued more than 34,000 animals combined.