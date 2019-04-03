School bus crashes into multiple cars in parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A school bus occupied only by a driving trainer and trainee crashed into multiple cars in a parking lot in Kearny Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

The collisions happened around 2:35 p.m. in the Independence Square Shopping Center parking lot in the 7300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The driver-in-training was turning a corner too fast and accidentally pushed down on the accelerator instead of the brake, hitting multiple cars, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported.