Local officials return from Mexico City

SAN DIEGO -- A large delegation made up of political leaders and policy makers from both sides of the border returned from Mexico City Wednesday evening.

They met with members of Mexico's cabinet to discuss several issues including the ongoing sewage problem along the Tijuana River Valley.

"We want them to do innovative things that don't cost a lot of money," Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said.

Dedina was one of five San Diego County mayors who made the trip. He told FOX 5 the delegation was met by a commitment from Mexico to work together on fixing the sewage problem.

The tour was sponsored by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"People don't assume we're going to jump in an environmental issue but that's really a business issue, a community issue," said Jerry Sanders, chamber president.

In all, 100 people took part in the trip to Mexico City.