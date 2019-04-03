× Police search for elderly woman missing from La Mesa home

LA MESA, Calif. – Police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday to find an 89-year-old woman who went missing from her La Mesa home.

Conception “Connie” Bibo was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at her residence in the 6700 block of Alamo Way, according to La Mesa police.

Bibo’s family returned home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and found that she had left the residence and had apparently taken her vehicle with her, police said

She drives a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 7KGN243 and is known to frequent the Lemon Grove, College Grove and Grossmont Center areas, police said

She has had recent issues with memory loss and getting lost, police said.

Bibo is 4-feet, 9-inches tall, about 97 pounds, with dyed brown hair and gray roots, brown eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.