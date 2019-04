× Person dies in crash on SR-78

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A person died in a crash on state Route 78 in Escondido Wednesday morning.

The fatal crash happened at 6:25 a.m. on westbound SR-78 just before Interstate 15, not far from the Rock Springs bridge, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch site.

Traffic was moving slow through the area during the morning commute.

No other information was provided.