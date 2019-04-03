Newborn fox pups rescued from border-area construction site

SAN DIEGO — A group of newborn grey fox pups have a new home after they were discovered at a construction site near the border last week.

The pups were found last Friday at the site in Otay Mesa and taken to the San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center. Workers at the center kept an eye on the pups, hoping to reunite them with their mother. On Monday, the fox mother was found and brought to the shelter as well.

An officer with San Diego Humane Society pulls newborn grey fox pups from a construction site in Otay Mesa.
(Photo: Victoria Schiller)

With the full fox family reunited, the animals were picked up by the Fund For Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, where workers are better equipped to care for foxes, the Humane Society said.

A couple that helped discover and rescue the pups said that humane officers believed the foxes were possibly from Mexico, saying they were a rare sight in San Diego. Video from the couple showed that the pups were tiny, fitting easily in the gloved hand of officers as they pulled them from their hiding place at the site and placing them in a blanket-lined box.

FOX 5 has reached out to the wildlife center in Ramona for an update on the pups and more information.

Tiny newborn fox pups sit in a cardboard crate moments after being rescued from the rocks at an Otay Mesa construction site.
(Photo: Victoria Schiller)

