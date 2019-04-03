Rescan your antenna TV

Mountain bikers warn of booby trap found in popular local hiking area

Posted 12:55 PM, April 3, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Local mountain bikers are sounding the alarm after discovering a booby trap strung across a popular hiking trail.

The trap was spotted last weekend in the Lake Hodges area, on a trail in San Dieguito River Park. The trap was a string of barbed wire, heavily disguised by leaf-covered twigs to look like a harmless branch hanging across the trail.

Photos showed “the branch” hanging just below handlebar-level on the trail. County authorities have been notified, according to a Facebook post from the San Diego Mountain Biking Association.

FOX 5 has reached out to park officials for more information.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.