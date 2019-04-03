× Man who slashed people’s faces while biking sought by police

LOS ANGELES – A man who slashed the faces of six people as he rode past them on a bicycle in areas of South Los Angeles, South Gate and Lynwood is being sought by police, authorities said Tuesday.

Surveillance images and video of the suspect were released by the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday as the search continues, KTLA reported. Among the six victims are three men and three women who were all attacked in separate incidents between March 20 and Monday.

Three of the incidents were reported in the Florence neighborhood of South L.A. while a fourth was in South Gate, all occurring sometime in the morning, according to LAPD.

Another two attacks in areas of South Gate and Lynwood were reported during the same time period as well, local police have said.

The weapon used has only been described by LAPD as having an edge.

The first attack occurred around 7:30 a.m. on March 20, when the suspect slashed a man’s face as he rode past him on a bike, severely injuring the victim standing on the corner of 59th Street and Avalon Boulevard, police said.

A week later, on March 27, three different attacks were reported to police back-to-back. Two women and a man all had their faces slashed by a man riding a bicycle in parts of South Gate and Lynwood, officials have said.

On Monday, two attacks were reported just around 15 minutes apart in South L.A.’s Florence neighborhood, according to LAPD.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, where a man was found with a slashing wound to the left side of his face, police said.

The victim had been standing on the sidewalk near the bus stop when he was slashed by a man riding past him on a bicycle, according to LAPD. The suspect left the scene northbound along Avalon Boulevard.

About 8:55 a.m., officers got a call about another person’s face being slashed by a bicyclist in Florence, police said. The female victim had also been cut along the left side of her face when she was attacked near 59th Place and Avalon Boulevard.

The two victims left wounded Monday were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police, and all the victims are expected to survive.

The suspect has been described by LAPD as a Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and dark pants at the time of the attacks.

He was last seen riding westbound along Slauson Avenue from Main Street on a black and green mountain bike, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Corral or Detective Garcia at 323-318-3610 or 323-846-6562. Calls should be directed to 877-527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, http://www.lacrimestoppers.org. or by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app and selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.