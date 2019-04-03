Watch Live: Man reported with gun at trailer park near border

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — A man was wounded by police after being reported with a gun at a trailer park near the border Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to West Calle Primera near Willow Road around 1:30 p.m., the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. A man was reported carrying a gun in the area.

Around 2 p.m., police said a suspect had been taken down and was receiving treatment from medics, but did not confirm whether he was shot by officers or suspected of firing a weapon himself.

Police said the man had “retrieved a weapon” from a nearby trailer park and that officers were searching a residence there. A gun was found a short time later.

Police said no officers were hurt and that they were not searching for any other suspects.

A nearby school was locked down during the incident but the order was lifted a short time later.

.@SanDiegoPD is working a critical incident in Southern Division. ABLE, multiple officers are in the area. Details to follow. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 3, 2019

No officers have been injured and are in the process of securing the scene. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 3, 2019

Medics are rendering aid to the man involved in the radio call. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 3, 2019

One weapon has been secured. No known outstanding suspects at this time. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 3, 2019