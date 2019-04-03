Man killed in Oceanside plane crash had cocaine, marijuana in system: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A 58-year-old Orange County man who died when a small plane crashed in Oceanside in January had traces of cocaine and marijuana in his system, according to a medical examiner's toxicology report.

Raymond Allen Petty Jr. from Yorba Linda was killed when the plane crashed on January 28. The plane took off from Oceanside Municipal Airport around 9 p.m., according to Oceanside police. At some point, the single-engine plane crashed into a nearby hill.

As fog cleared the next morning, a passerby noticed the wreckage and called police. Paramedics and officers rushed to the scene and found the surviving passenger, who had stayed at the scene of the crash overnight. About a dozen firefighters rescued the passenger by 8 a.m., and a helicopter took them to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment.

Initial reports said Raymond was the pilot, but investigators had not confirmed which occupant was the pilot at the time of the report. Raymond was in the right seat of the plane.