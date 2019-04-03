Man arrested on suspicion of shooting truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he fired gunshots into a pickup at an apartment complex in San Ysidro.

Multiple police units were sent to a complex in the 800 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a man firing a gun at cars.

When officers arrived, they found seven spent shell casings in the parking area. A short time later, they saw a man coming out of an apartment. After interviewing him, they took him into custody. Police later found the gun they believe was used to shoot the truck inside the apartment.

There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire. Police did not identify the suspect or speculate on a motive for the shooting.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.