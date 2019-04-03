Man accused of raping woman in Mid-City home faces 150-year prison sentence

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her Mid-City home was charged with 10 felony counts Wednesday, including forcible rape, assault, burglary and making criminal threats.

Leonard Derrick, 42, is accused in the March 22 attack of an unidentified 33-year-old woman in her home on 50th Street in the Talmadge area. He faces more than 150 years to life in prison if convicted of all counts, prosecutors said.

At 5:30 a.m. March 22, the victim showed up at a neighbor’s home to report that she had just been attacked by a stranger who had broken into her residence, according to Lt. Carole Beason of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived in the mid-city neighborhood to find a man matching the description of the assailant leaving the area, Beason said.

The officers tried to stop the suspect, but he ran and was able to escape, she said. Derrick was arrested the following Friday. He remains jailed on $2 million bail.

Derrick pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon and is set to return to court April 12 for a readiness conference.