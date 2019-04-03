Cirque du Soleil unveils sports-inspired show with BMX performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Cirque du Soleil will unveil its newest act Wednesday night at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with its first sports-inspired show called Volta: a story of transformation and fulfilling one's true potential performed through BMX.

Professional BMX rider Victor Salazar normally performs alone in outdoor competitions but that quickly changed when he was asked to become a member of Volta.

"I had no idea coming into this type of setting," said Salazar. "When people say circus, they think of animals and running away with the circus but this is a high production, top athletes in the world."

The Mission Valley resident performs alongside five other athletes in an act that delivers jaw-dropping, fast, acrobatics on two wheels.

"What we're performing on stage is a high level of BMX stunts but the story line is all about creating and finding your free and it's an adventure," said Salazar.

If you're wondering whether or not the riders wear protective gear, the answer is yes. Outside of a custom helmet, each athlete will wear knee and elbow pads which are hidden underneath their costumes.

"You have to be trained to be riding inches away from other people so yeah, I mean it's definitely a different stress factor but it all comes down to practice," said Salazar.

The 26-year-old, who's traveled the world competing, said performing with Cirque du Soleil is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Never did I ever think in my life, my career that I would be performing live on stage under the Big Top of Cirque du Soleil," said Salazar. "To me, having my friends and family come out locally to support me, and not only me but all the artists here everyone who's been a part of this production, it's definitely a blessing."

Volta premiers Wednesday night and runs through May 5.