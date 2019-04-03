2 injured when big rig hits car

SAN DIEGO – Two people were injured Wednesday when a big rig hit a passenger sedan, causing it to flip on a freeway in the University City area.

The collision and crash happened around 2 p.m. on southbound Interstate 805 north of Governor Avenue. The tractor trailer rear ended a white four-door Toyota Avalon, the California Highway Patrol reported. The Toyota went out of control and ended up on its roof on the right side of the freeway.

One person in the car was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries.

The CHP was investigating the accident.