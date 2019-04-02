Surveillance video shows 3 men accused of armed robbery in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday released surveillance video of three men accused of armed robbery at a luxury apartment complex in Mission Valley.

The video posted by Crime Stoppers shows three men entering a parking structure and then exiting with a stolen suitcase.

On Wednesday, March 20, three armed robbers entered a parking garage at the Millennium Apartments located in the 5000 block of Camino Del Arroyo near Fashion Valley Mall around 11:30 p.m., said San Diego police.

The bandits approached a man and a woman when one of the robbers shouted in Spanish “Give me everything you have! Fast!” police said.

The men pointed their guns at the two victims before exiting the garage eastbound toward Camino Del Rio North with a purse and luggage, said police.

The robbers left the garage in a white, early 2000s Hyundai Sonata or Kia Optima.

The first bandit was described as a Hispanic man, aged 26-32, with a stocky build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat with white letters, dark colored pants and white shoes.

The second man was described as a Hispanic man, aged 25-30, with a stocky build, wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes with white accents and a black hat.

The third robber was described as a Hispanic man, aged 30-40, with an athletic build, wearing a black and silver Raiders jacket, black pants, black shoes with white accents and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the identity and or location the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7957 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or their website. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.