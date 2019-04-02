Serial sex assault suspect may have more victims, cops say

SAN DIEGO – Police are looking for more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting women he met in bars and online.

Juan Carlos Cordero was arrested on March 21 on suspicion of committing multiple sexual assaults in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. Investigators said the assaults took place between 2015 and March 2019.

Cordero is a Latino man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing about 185 lbs. He would approach intoxicated young women near bars and nightclubs and introduce himself as “JC,” according to police. He would convince them to go with him to his apartment or hotel and sexually assault them. Investigators said he also met women uising online dating applications such as Plenty of Fish and Craigslist. When he met them , he would sexually assault them after getting them to consume drugs and/or alcohol, investigators said.

In some cases, Cordero made videos of his victims before or during the sexual assault, police said.

Cordero is being held at the George F. Bailey Detention Center with bail set at $2 million.

Anyone with information on assaults involving Cordero was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.