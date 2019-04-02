× Qualcomm announces departure of CFO George Davis

SAN DIEGO — Qualcomm Inc. announced Tuesday that George Davis left the company Tuesday, culminating a six-year tenure during which he served as chief financial officer and was a member of the Executive Committee.

Qualcomm’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of David Wise, senior vice president and treasurer, as interim CFO during the search for a permanent replacement.

“On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank George for his dedicated service over the last six years at Qualcomm. We all wish him well in his future endeavors,” said CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

Wise joined Qualcomm in 1997 and has been part of the senior finance leadership team for more than 12 years.

San Diego-based Qualcomm designs and markets wireless telecommunications products and services.