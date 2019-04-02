Marvel fans struggle to get ‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets amid huge demand

SAN DIEGO — Advanced tickets for “Avengers: Endgame” went on sale on Tuesday morning causing multiple theater websites to crash.

Moments after the featured film ticket presale, #AvengersEndgame was the number one trending topic on Twitter as fans were having trouble scoring tickets on theater websites.

Some movie watchers had to wait more than an hour in a virtual queue before they could even process an order for the highly-anticipated movie.

#AvengersEndgametickets ONE BLOODY HOUR – IMAX tickets will be sold out by then – @vuecinemas I will hold you personally responsible if my regular IMAX premier seats are taken by time i book my midnight tickets @QueenCazza92 this is painfully excruciating pic.twitter.com/ro8jsTjQKw — MUFC_GOAT_Abul (@Abul_MUFC) April 2, 2019

Fans on Twitter shared their frustration as well.

It was easier to get @kencen #Hamilton tickets last year than it is to get #AvengersEndgametickets today. pic.twitter.com/k8XyqL5f7U — Serpentine Owl (@SerpentineOwl) April 2, 2019

Trying to buy #AvengersEndgametickets is the real villain of the movie. — Johnny B. (@JohnBalash) April 2, 2019

AMC Theaters and Fandago did not comment on the traffic jam.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US.

Watch the trailer below.