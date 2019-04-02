Rescan your antenna TV

Marvel fans struggle to get ‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets amid huge demand

Posted 7:08 AM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, April 2, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Advanced tickets for “Avengers: Endgame” went on sale on Tuesday morning causing multiple theater websites to crash.

Moments after the featured film ticket presale, #AvengersEndgame was the number one trending topic on Twitter as fans were having trouble scoring tickets on theater websites.

Some movie watchers had to wait more than an hour in a virtual queue before they could even process an order for the highly-anticipated movie.

Fans on Twitter shared their frustration as well.

AMC Theaters and Fandago did not comment on the traffic jam.

Avengers 4 is scheduled for an April 26 release in the US.

Watch the trailer below.

