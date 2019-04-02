Man shot outside restaurant in Chula Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man was shot outside a restaurant in Chula Vista during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Izakaya Naruto at 1216 3rd Avenue, according to Chula Vista police.

The victim was shot in the right leg and was being treated at Scripps Mercy Hospital for the non life-threatening wound, police said.

According to a witness, the suspect's vehicle hit a parked car while driving away from the scene, Sgt. Ernie Pinedo said.

An investigation was underway.