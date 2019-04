× Fire damages outlet store in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Investigators were looking into the cause of what started a fire at a San Ysidro business Monday night.

A fire broke out at the Baja Duty Free store on Border Village Road around 11 p.m.. Firefighters cut through the wall to fight the fire inside the store.

The shop was closed when the fire started. It was unknown if anyone was injured.