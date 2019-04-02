Building at SDSU remains closed because of noxious fumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A building at San Diego State University will remain closed for at least another week due to concerns about air quality.

The Professional Studies and Fine Arts building was closed on March 13, after students and faculty complained that work to repair the roof was causing noxious odors, the Daily Aztec reported.

More than 20 people complained of sore throats, itchy eyes, nausea and headaches --- though no one needed medical attention.

SDSU has hired an outside company to run air quality tests and get rid of the odor.

The construction work has since been completed, but the building remains closed. During the closure, 245 classes were relocated, according to the Daily Aztec.

School officials hope to reopen the building next Monday, which is the first day of classes after Spring Break.