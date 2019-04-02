× AAF to suspend all football operations, ESPN reports

SAN DIEGO – The days are numbered for the Alliance of American Football, according to ESPN.

Breaking: The Alliance of American Football will suspend all football operations Tuesday, according to ESPN and multiple reports (first reported by ProFootballTalk). pic.twitter.com/f4oOsYKx0x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2019

The professional football league was suspending operations Tuesday, former ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted Tuesday.

“Sources: The AAF will suspend all football operations today. New owner Tom Dundon will lose approximately $70 million on his investment. Dundon makes decision against wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian,” Rovell stated.

The AAF is an eight-team professional football league, including the San Diego Fleet, that debuted in early February. According to the Fleet’s website, the team still has two games left in the inaugural season.

AAF players have three-year, non-guaranteed contracts for $250,000, Rovell previously reported.