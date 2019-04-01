Rescan your antenna TV

Trump to visit US-Mexico border Friday

Posted 3:57 PM, April 1, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump will tour a portion of newly constructed border fence in Calexico on Friday, the White House said.

The president is scheduled to fly aboard Air Force One to a military airfield near El Centro and then travel to a 30-foot section of recently completed border fence.

“During this visit, the President will participate in a roundtable with local law enforcement officials and will then proceed to a briefing and tour of the completed section of the wall,” the White House statement said.

Trump’s visit to Calexico will be his sixth to the US-Mexico border since taking office.

