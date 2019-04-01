Roommates robbed at gunpoint in University City apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two men were robbed at gunpoint in the University City Apartment early Monday, police said.

Emergency operators received a call about a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 5300 block of Toscana Way just after midnight.

One of three roommates left the apartment door unlocked when he left, and that's how the two robbers got into the apartment, investigators said. One of the robbers held the remaining two residents at gunpoint, while the second man took property from the apartment, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

At one point, one of the roommates tried to take take away the gunman's weapon, and the two got into a fight. The resident was hit in the head in the fight, and the robbers took off with the stolen goods. The injured resident refused medical attention, said Buttle.

The suspects were described as two white men in their 20s wearing green jackets with black stripes and black pants.