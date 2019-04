Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles, was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with CA license plate 7RJD742. The car was driven by an unidentified female.

Anyone with information about Holder's whereabouts or the shooting was urged to contact LAPD's South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Hussle was killed Sunday in a shooting near a clothing store he owned.