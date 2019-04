SAN DIEGO — One person suffered burn injuries Monday when a fire broke out at a mobile home in southeastern San Diego County.

The home is in the area of the 2800 block of Miller Valley Road near Campo, according to Cal Fire.

An air ambulance was ordered to take the burn victim to a hospital.

A garage and a propane tank were threatened by the blaze, Cal Fire tweeted.

