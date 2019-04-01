Murdered L.A. rapper’s last performance was in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Los Angeles rapper who was shot to death in Los Angeles over the weekend performed in his last public concert last week in San Diego.

Nipsey Hussle, 33, performed Friday night at the Bassmnt nightclub. Sunday, just two days later, the artist was gunned down outside of his Los Angeles clothing store.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of his store Mondy to pay their respects. Many people who knew him said he was more than just a rapper.

One of the things he did for the community was to opened several businesses in the area where he grew up, hiring neighbors who were struggling. Recently, he opened a STEM center in the Crenshaw District.

Sloan Bone, who is apart of Mo Thugs, a collective lead by Bone Thugs N Harmony, said what Nipsey Hussle did for his community was special.

"It's hard to lose someone who was doing so much for our people," said Bone. "It's definitely a hit to the hip hop community, but we have to stay together, stay unified, and uplift each other."