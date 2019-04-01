Multiple airlines experience system-wide outages across U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Flyers across the country were facing major delays early Monday as multiple airlines reported system-wide issues.

Southwest, Delta and American Airlines acknowledged the issues in tweets to customers in the early hours.

Delta said the issue was a “system-wide outage,” while Southwest tweeted “this is affecting us on a system-wide level.” American Airlines has also tweeted about the issue, but did not specifically say it is was “system-wide.”

Hi, Hudson. There's currently a technology issue that's impacting our operation this morning. Please know that our Team is working as hard as they can to get this issue resolved, and your patience is greatly appreciated. -Austin — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019

The FAA said in a statement the airlines were experiencing issues “with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata. Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees.”

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted the issue was resolved.

Travelers should check their flight statuses throughout Monday as the system-wide issue have affect timing across the country.

UPDATE: The issue has been resolved. Contact individual #airlines for information on specific delays. https://t.co/5irxFMwRu7 — The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019