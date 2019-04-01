Multiple airlines experience system-wide outages across U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Flyers across the country were facing major delays early Monday as multiple airlines reported system-wide issues.
Southwest, Delta and American Airlines acknowledged the issues in tweets to customers in the early hours.
Delta said the issue was a “system-wide outage,” while Southwest tweeted “this is affecting us on a system-wide level.” American Airlines has also tweeted about the issue, but did not specifically say it is was “system-wide.”
The FAA said in a statement the airlines were experiencing issues “with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata. Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees.”
As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted the issue was resolved.
Travelers should check their flight statuses throughout Monday as the system-wide issue have affect timing across the country.