Homeless shelter set to open in Golden Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Workers were busy Monday transforming the city's Golden Hall exhibition hall into a temporary homeless shelter.

Monday, workers moved bunk beds and other furniture into rooms on the second floor of the hall.

More than 150 homeless people, most of them women and children, will move into facility Monday night and stay there for the next three months. They have been staying at the Bridge Tent operated by Father Joe's Villages, but the tent is coming down to make way for a 14-story, low-income permanent housing facility.