Grandfather’s face ‘shattered’ after rock hurled into windshield

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 64-year-old man was seriously hurt when someone threw a rock through his windshield Saturday as he drove down a Kentucky highway, WLWT reports.

At about 10:30 p.m., Bill Wehner was in a minivan traveling on KY 237 in Boone County after babysitting his grandkids.

Grandfather seriously hurt after rock thrown into windshield; similar incident hours prior https://t.co/VYjTgG6J9v pic.twitter.com/wNL5Btcdcs — WLWT (@WLWT) April 1, 2019

A rock, which deputies believe was thrown, crashed through his windshield, leaving the grandfather with broken bones and other injuries.

“He had the wherewithal to actually stop the car and wave down out the window somebody to come help him,” Wehner’s son-in-law Brenden Oleson told WLWT. “He couldn’t find his phone, couldn’t see. The rock had hit right below his right eye and shattered his face.”

Oleson estimated the rock’s weight at around 5 pounds.

Oleson said the 64-year-old will need to have his jaw wired shut and will need to undergo reconstructive surgery this week.

This was also not the only possible attack of its kind that day.

Two hours earlier, another car was damaged in the same way in the same area.