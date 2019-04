× Carlsbad police chase ends when driver crashes into wall

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A man was arrested after a short chase in Carlsbad early Monday.

Carlsbad police tried to pull him over in his car around 2 a.m., but he sped off, authorities said. They followed him until he crashed into a wall on Carlsbad Village Drive.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other information was provided.