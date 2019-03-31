Truck driver killed in North County crash

SAN DIEGO — At least one person died Sunday evening in a single- vehicle fatal crash in the community of Valley Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place about 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Center and Lilac roads, the CHP reported.

The truck crashed and overturned, the CHP said.

There’s no word yet on the gender or age of the victim. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of kin.

Valley Center is a small community in northern San Diego County.