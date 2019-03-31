Rescan your antenna TV

Truck driver killed in North County crash

Posted 10:27 PM, March 31, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — At least one person died Sunday evening in a single- vehicle fatal crash in the community of Valley Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place about 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Center and Lilac roads, the CHP reported.

The truck crashed and overturned, the CHP said.

There’s no word yet on the gender or age of the victim. The person’s name will be withheld pending notification of kin.

Valley Center is a small community in northern San Diego County.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.226488 by -117.042183.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.