Woman hand-writes letters to hundreds of women battling breast cancer

LEHI, Utah – Although “snail mail” may seem archaic, Lisa Arrington-Radulovich is bringing back handwritten letters. Her goal is to send words of encouragement to those who need it most, according to KSL.

“I just love the act of creating, and I love the fact that I am changing someone’s life,” Arrington-Radulovich said.

Her newest passion started after looking for a way to serve over the holidays. “I googled ‘volunteer work you can do from home.’ The very first hit, the very first website was GirlsLoveMail.com.”

The California-based charity asks volunteers to write anonymous letters to women battling breast cancer across the nation.

Two letters turned into three, and three into three hundred. Each letter has a unique flare and uplifting messages — words of comfort that Arrington-Radulovich said hit close to home.

“All of a sudden it dawned on me that I was writing to myself,” she said.

Lisa is in her own fight to regain her health and is currently home-bound recovering from multiple surgeries. She hopes her personal message will impact each reader.

“Every day I think, ‘Can I get through another day?’ and I do … and you can too,” she said.

Her goal is to keep serving by writing hundreds more, one line at a time.

“A small thing can be a big thing you know make a difference for someone,” Arrington-Radulovich said.

