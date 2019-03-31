San Ysidro businesses fear the worst if southern border closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. -- After President Donald Trump announced a potential southern border closure for as early as this week, businesses in San Ysidro are on edge.

Edgar Alaniz is a member of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce and his family owns El Rincon restaurant.

He told FOX 5 that when the San Ysidro Port of Entry closed last November after a group of migrants rushed the border, it triggered a $5.3 million hit to the economy.

He also said there are over 600 businesses within two miles north of the border and 80 percent of their customers come from Mexico. A majority of their employees also live in Tijuana.

Alaniz said businesses fear the worst. "Some businesses will close," he said. "We're talking about million and millions of dollars completely lost if the border closes. And people won't be able to get to work."