San Diego man accused of attacking classmates while rehearsing stabbing scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A San Diego man is accused of stabbing two students at a Connecticut university Sunday, FOX 61 reports.

According to Hartford police, the stabbing happened inside a dorm at University of Hartford around 1 p.m.

Jake Wascher, 21, of San Diego, was arrested for allegedly stabbing both students. Police said that Wascher faces assault charges that could be upgraded. A background search reveals an address in Clairemont and no recorded criminal history for Wascher.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victims were rehearsing a scene from a movie as a class assignment. The suspect was "acting out" a scene from a movie in which a person gets stabbed.

The suspect began to stab the two other students and then ran from campus. He was later found in the woods near campus by police and was taken into custody without incident.

A 19 year-old and 21 year-old were taken to the hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds. The 19 year-old is listed in critical condition.

Wascher is also a student at UHart and lived in Hartford during his enrollment.

Police said that none of the students have previous criminal activity.

The University released a public statement saying that "...campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon. The injured students were immediately transported to area hospitals for treatment and law enforcement secured campus."

UHart will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in the investigation.