Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed in LA shooting; 2 others wounded

LOS ANGELES — The rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting that wounded two other people outside his store in Los Angeles Sunday, law enforcement sources told the LA Times.

The rapper was shot multiple times in the Hyde Park neighborhood of LA around 3:30 p.m., according to the newspaper. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release details on the other victims.

It’s not the first time violence has erupted at the clothing store, as shots were also fired there last year, according to TMZ.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, is from South L.A. He is a well-known community organizer who most recently was involved in the new Destination Crenshaw arts project, according to the LA Times.

A short time before the shooting was reported, the rapper tweeted, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.