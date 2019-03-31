× Police chase ends with man trying to break into KFMB studios

SAN DIEGO — A wild morning chase started in National City and ended on the steps of a San Diego news station Sunday, police said.

Around 10 a.m., police got calls about a grey Honda hitting several parked cars on the west side of National City.

When officers arrived in the area, they spotted a car matching that description and tried to pull the driver over, National City Police Sgt. Damian Ballardo said. The driver refused and sped off, leading drivers on a winding chase that ended in the Kearny Mesa area.

The driver sped into the parking lot of KFMB’s radio and TV studio on Engineer Road, hopping out while the vehicle was still moving, Ballardo said. The car hit a tree as the man ran up the steps of the studio and tried to get inside, but officers were able to tackle him and put him in handcuffs near the door.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and for felony charges related to the chase, Ballardo said. No officers were injured.