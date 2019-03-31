Fight at Dodger Stadium leaves man on life support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A search continues Sunday after police said a dispute between two men outside the Dodger Stadium turned violent and left one of them seriously injured.

KTLA reported a Hispanic man in his 20s drove away in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, after striking another man Friday night, according to Los Angeles police.

The latter fell to the ground after one punch, police said, and a witness immediately alerted facility personnel and police. Emergency medical technicians treated the man at the scene, the Police Department said.

Christel Reyna, who started a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses, identified the man as her husband, 47-year-old Rafael Reyna. He's been placed on life support, according to the website.

The incident happened in Lot 3 just after midnight, Christel Reyna wrote on GoFundMe. She said she heard a cracking noise before her husband began moaning, the Associated Press reported.

"I heard the entire attack because I was on the phone with him at the time," she wrote on GoFundMe. "We are asking anyone with information to share what they know so we can catch whoever did this to my husband."

The two men were just leaving the stadium when the fight broke out, Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Joe Jareck said.

The team lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that lasted more than six hours the night of the incident. Another scuffle occurred inside the stadium Friday. No injuries were reported in that fight, which was recorded on video.

The melees happened years after a 2011 opening day beating at the Dodger Stadium that left a Giants fan permanently disabled.