25 cars hit in downtown vandalism spree

SAN DIEGO — Vandals smashed the windows of more than 20 cars in a downtown neighborhood overnight Saturday.

Police were called to 10th Avenue in the Cortez Hill area early Sunday morning. Officers found about 17 vehicles with broken windows on that block, near State Route 163. Nearby on Date Street, police discovered eight more cars with broken windows.

It appeared that the vandals then rifled through the cars looking for valuables, but officials did not release details on what — if anything — was stolen.

Some residents think they spotted the man responsible for the break-ins, but could only describe him to police as wearing a black hoodie.

Central Division Detectives with San Diego Police Department are investigating. They will also review surveillance video from cameras installed along nearby buildings.