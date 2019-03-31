Rescan your antenna TV

2 weekend scooter crashes in Mission Beach badly injure riders

Posted 10:25 PM, March 31, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division was investigating two scooter crashes in Mission Beach that sent injured riders to the hospital over the weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man crashed his scooter on the boardwalk and suffered severe head trauma, according to a police watch commander. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials did not say what caused the crash.

Less than 24 hours later, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a 62-year-old man lost control of his scooter on Bayside Walk and suffered a cervical neck fracture and facial abrasions, a watch commander said.

Police did not confirm whether or not either rider was wearing a helmet.

Motorized scooters have been a controversial topic since they arrived in San Diego in 2018. Two people have died from scooter crash injuries in San Diego County.

Residents in Mission Beach told FOX 5 that the number of motorized scooters in their neighborhood has skyrocketed since spring break began. I think it’s a fun aspect to add to a community like this," a tourist from Nebraska told FOX 5.

Others believe they are a safety hazard. "It's scary," a visitor from Indiana said. "Because you know there are no rules or people looking out for them."

The mayor’s office recently proposed a permit program with more regulations for motorized scooters, including speed limits and more rider education as some areas of focus.

