2 stabbed at family gathering in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Two people in their 20s were stabbed at a family gathering in Serra Mesa Saturday night, said police.

At some point during the gathering at a home in the 8400 block of Neva Avenue, a 22-year-old woman got into an argument with a 23-year-old man, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

As the argument continued, an unknown woman got out of her car and stabbed the woman involved in the argument one time, said Officer Heims.

The female suspect returned to her vehicle and left the scene.

Later in the evening, the man involved in the argument was stabbed multiple times by what appeared to be a different suspect, the officer said.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics and the male victim was taken to a hospital by friends.

Both victims are expected to survive as authorities determined their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The victims were unable to provide descriptions on the suspects.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.